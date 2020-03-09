UIC tries to create their own March Madness in the Horizon League tournament

CLEVELAND, OH – FEBRUARY 14: IUC Flames head coach Steve McClain on the sideline during the second half of the college basketball game between the UIC Flames and Cleveland State Vikings on February 14, 2019, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a move most likely done out for scheduling, but the trip that UIC made on Monday afternoon was fitting of their role in the Horizon League tournament.

"40 minutes. 40 minutes at a time. That's all it is." pic.twitter.com/d7P50nGqin — UIC FL🔥MES 🏀 (@UICFlamesMBB) March 9, 2020

During their warmup for their semifinal game against top seed Wright State Monday night in Indianapolis, the Flames made a detour from the site of the game to a historic venue for basketball.

Shootaround is in the books and final preparations have been made. See you tonight at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. #ItsUIC pic.twitter.com/GuFDWNQLxJ — UIC FL🔥MES 🏀 (@UICFlamesMBB) March 9, 2020

Steve McClain’s team held their shootaround at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University, which has a rich history of basketball since it was built in 1928. Many remember the venue from its appearance in the movie “Hoosiers,” when underdog team Hickory famously measured the rims before their game with South Bend Central.

Indeed UIC is coming into the Final Four of the Horizon League as an underdog since they’re the lowest seed remaining of the group. They’re facing top seed Wright State on Monday night and if they win would take on either second-seeded Northern Kentucky or third-seeded Green Bay.

But maybe a little inspiration will help the group as they look to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.