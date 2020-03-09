UIC tries to create their own March Madness in the Horizon League tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a move most likely done out for scheduling, but the trip that UIC made on Monday afternoon was fitting of their role in the Horizon League tournament.
During their warmup for their semifinal game against top seed Wright State Monday night in Indianapolis, the Flames made a detour from the site of the game to a historic venue for basketball.
Steve McClain’s team held their shootaround at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University, which has a rich history of basketball since it was built in 1928. Many remember the venue from its appearance in the movie “Hoosiers,” when underdog team Hickory famously measured the rims before their game with South Bend Central.
Indeed UIC is coming into the Final Four of the Horizon League as an underdog since they’re the lowest seed remaining of the group. They’re facing top seed Wright State on Monday night and if they win would take on either second-seeded Northern Kentucky or third-seeded Green Bay.
But maybe a little inspiration will help the group as they look to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.