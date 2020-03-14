UIC parts ways with head coach Steve McClain after five seasons

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 10: Head coach Steve McClain of the Illinois-Chicago Flames talks to his team during a time out in the second half in the game against the Northern Kentucky Norse during the Horizon League Men’s Basketball Tournament championship game at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Over the course of the last few months, his UIC team turned around a bad start to the season to make a surprise run at an NCAA Tournament bid.

At 1-4 in the Horizon League in January, Steve McClain’s Flames managed to finish fourth in the conference with a 10-8 record. Then in the Horizon tournament, they won three-straight games to advance to the championship for the first time in 16 years.

Their loss kept them from an NCAA Tournament bid, and as it turns out, was the last time McClain would be on the sidelines for UIC.

On Friday, athletic director Michael Lipitz officially let McClain go as head coach, ending his five-year run at the school.

“We thank Coach McClain for his contributions over the past five seasons and sincerely appreciate his efforts on behalf of our program and student-athletes,” said Lipitz in a statement released by the school. “We are committed to men’s basketball returning to the NCAA Tournament and developing a national presence and determined that a change in program leadership was needed at this time.”

This marks the second consecutive time that the school has let their head coach go after five seasons, doing so with Howard Moore before hiring McClain in the spring of 2015. He came to Chicago after serving as an assistant with Tom Crean at Indiana from 2010-2015.

McClain won just five games that first season but improved to 17 wins the next as his team reached the CBI semifinals. In what would be his best year at the school, the Flames won 20 games in 2017-2018 with a 12-6 Horizon League record as they advanced to the CIT Finals.

But the team couldn’t follow up with a breakthrough season the next two years, finishing 10-8 in the Horizon League in both campaigns. But this year the team knocked off IUPUI, Youngstown State, then top seed Wright State in the tournament to advance to their first final since 2004.

But unlike that season, when they won the game over UW-Milwaukee and advanced to their last NCAA Tournament, the Flames were beaten by Northern Kentucky. It was not only the end of a season for UIC but also the end of an era as well.