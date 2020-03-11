UIC falls short in Horizon League Final

CLEVELAND, OH – FEBRUARY 14: IUC Flames head coach Steve McClain on the sideline during the second half of the college basketball game between the UIC Flames and Cleveland State Vikings on February 14, 2019, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Tate tied one piece of the net to his championship hat Tuesday and hung the rest around his neck after earning another NCAA Tournament bid.

They will be the newest additions to the family’s trophy case — and he hopes not the last.

On Tuesday, Tate scored all of his 14 points in the first half, spent the second half doing the dirty work on defense while leading Northern Kentucky past UIC 71-62 for its second straight Horizon League Tournament title.

“It feels good to be back in the (NCAA) tournament, man, and with these guys it feels great,” he told the crowd moments after being named the tourney MVP. “And we’re not done, either.”

Northern Kentucky (23-9) has now made the 68-team field for the third time in four years.

For Tate, this victory helps him pull even with his father, Jermaine, and his older brother, Jae’Sean, with two NCAA appearances each. His brother and father both played at Ohio State though his dad eventually transferred to Cincinnati.

Jalen Tate wound up picking the smaller school across the Ohio River, where he has thrived.

In fact, winning the MVP Award and this year’s conference defensive player of the year award might even give the redshirt junior family bragging rights.

“I don’t think I’ll get too far into it, looking back,” he said, referring to the family competition. “But getting beaten up, bloodied, upset when I couldn’t get my shot off at seven or eight or nine, really prepared me for this. I don’t back down from any challenge. It put the toughness in me that I have today.”

He made that perfectly clear in Indianapolis, with his father watching every move.

Yes, Tate needed help in the second half as he battled foul trouble and he got it from a reliable source — Tyler Sharpe, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half.

But when the second-seeded Norse needed a defensive stopper after UIC trimmed a 15-point deficit to 42-38 with 14:03 to play, Tate came through. He played a key role in forcing the Flames (18-17) to miss eight consecutive shots and commit three turnovers over the next seven minutes.

That gave Northern Kentucky just enough time to score 11 straight points and rebuild a 53-40 lead. Fourth-seeded UIC never recovered.

“It was a high level game and it was a night some of our shots didn’t go down,” coach Steve McClain said. “Give NKU credit they played a great game.”

Tarkus Ferguson led UIC with 15 points and Michael Diggins.

Now, as for Tate, he and his teammates have even bigger plans.

“Nobody expects us to get this far and not finish it out,” Tate said.