Tyler Saladino savors chance to play baseball during pandemic

DAEGU, South Korea – When Tyler Saladino hit free agency, he made what he thought at the time might be a risky decision, heading overseas to join the Samsung Lions in the KBO.

Little did he know that come spring, he would be one of the only people in the world actually playing professional baseball.

“It’s something that nobody is taking for granted. We know what’s going on, the situation and how lucky we are. We’re just counting our blessings. But, it’s still weird,” Saladino explained. “You don’t have the same feel. You get to play. You think all the fans are going to be there, the buzz and everything, especially at the beginning of the season.

“Where we play, it’s funny, there are hills all around us so you can actually hear birds chirping. You can sometimes hear a pin drop. There are plenty of moments where it’s dead quiet.”

So quiet, it affects the game itself.

“You aren’t needing to scream loud to call for the ball. Like if there’s a pop up it’s like ‘I know it’s yours. Just come and get it.'”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_yBF2GAo52LVvs-KmFnSyYKDGe_wY7CWOcrrc0/

Players don’t have to wear masks during games like umpires, trainers and first and third base coaches do, but they are encouraged to limit contact with one another and avoid high fives.

“I’ve actually whiffed on a bunch of guys already,” laughed Saladino. “I fully went for high fives and they pull back because we’re supposed to pull back. I came up empty and just have to play it off. I forget. You’re caught up in the game and you’re doing what you normally do because you’re not thinking about it. As soon as you whiff, you’re reminded you weren’t supposed to do it. It’s just a different game that we’re playing right now. Same game of baseball with a lot different circumstances.”