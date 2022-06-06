CHICAGO – It was the chance to finish with a winning homestand, which hasn’t happened much for the club in 2022, along with the opportunity to win a long series against a hated rival.

But that chance got away from the Cubs thanks to their play in extra innings, which allowed the Cardinals to escape with two victories along with the series win at Wrigley Field.

On Saturday, the Cubs allowed four runs to St. Louis in the top of the tenth a 7-4 loss then followed it up with something a little more painful on Sunday. With the hosts up one run going into the ninth, Rowan Wick couldn’t hold onto the save and the Cardinals took advantage in extras once again.

Two runs in the 11th inning gave St. Louis a 3-2 victory as they won the long series 3-2.

In the end, the Cubs finished their nine games with the Brewers and Cardinals with a 4-5 record as they now drop to 23-32 on the season along with an 11-20 mark at Wrigley Field. Milwaukee is still 9 1/2 games ahead of David Ross’ team for first in the NL Central with the chance to make up a little ground getting away from the club a bit painfully.

Only one of their five losses was in a blowout – the 14-5 loss to the Cardinals on Friday – with the two losses on Memorial Day to the Brewers coming by a combined three runs.

Caleb Kilian, one of the Cubs’ best pitching prospects who was acquired in the Kris Bryant trade with the Giants, had a good debut on Saturday spoiled by the extra-inning struggles. In five innings he allowed three runs on three hits with six strikeouts compared to two walks, only running into a rough fourth inning as he took the mound for the first time in the MLB.

It was a weekend that had the potential for a turnaround to what’s been a subpar start-over season for the Cubs, but it just barely got away.