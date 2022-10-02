LAKE FOREST – So it’s safe to say that there have been two sides to the Bears’ offense early in the 2022 season.

The offensive rush attack has been one of the best in football with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert finding their rhythm on the ground in the first three games of the season. Meanwhile, the passing game is struggling through the air with an NFL-worst 78.3 yards per game.

Finding balance is always the key for offensive coordinators and that’s certainly the case for Luke Getsy as the first quarter of the season approaches its end.

In this week’s “Monster’s Mash” video notebook for the team ahead of the Week 4 match-up with the Giants, we hear from Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney about the efforts to fix the passing game while Herbert also discusses his success filling in for the injured Montgomery.

We also take a look at the team’s injuries for this week, which include two full time starters being out, along with Roquan Smith’s exceptional play against the Texans in Week 3. Head coach Matt Eberflus is hoping his defense can improve on two things as they get ready to face New York at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

All of these topics will factor in for the Bears as they look to start a season 3-1 for the third time in the last four years at Noon Sunday in East Rutherford.

Larry Hawley has this edition of the “Monster’s Mash” video notebook from this week’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now, and you can watch that in the video above.