Troy Murray previews the Blackhawks-Oilers series on GN Sports

CHICAGO – After a nearly five month wait, the Blackhawks are finally ready to take the ice as a group again.

On Saturday, the team will hit the ice in Edmonton to face the Oilers in Game 1 of a Best-of-Five preliminary round series to see who moves onto the traditional 16-team Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WGN Radio Blackhawks analyst Troy Murray will be on the call for that contest, and he took sometime to preview the series with Josh Frydman on Friday’s GN Sports.

You can watch their full interview in the video above.