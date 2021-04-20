Troy Murray on Blackhawks/Preds, Push for Final Playoff Spot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Rodón followed up his no-hitter by hanging around for five shaky innings to beat Cleveland for the second time in a week and José Abreu homered twice, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Indians 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Rodón (3-0), pitching in short sleeves despite temperatures dropping into the 30s and snow on the way, worked around five walks, giving up a homer and throwing 110 pitches — only four fewer than in his gem on April 14.