WGN Radio’s Troy Murray joined Dan Roan on GN Sports a day after the Blackhawks 5-2 loss to the Predators. The loss leave the Blackhawks four points behind Nashville for the final playoff spot in the division. Murray talked about why the Preds have been so tough on the Blackhawks the last few seasons.
Regardless of whether or not the Hawks make the playoffs, Murray thinks this season has been a positive one for the Blackhawks.
Troy Murray on Blackhawks/Preds, Push for Final Playoff Spot
