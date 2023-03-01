ATHENS, Ga. — The top overall draft prospect Jalen Carter, who has been connected to the Bears, has been issued a warrant for his alleged role in a deadly crash in January.

Carter is facing charges of reckless driving and racing.

On Jan. 15, his teammate Devin Willock and a Georgia recruiting staff member, Chandler LeCroy, were killed in a crash that was initially reported as a single-vehicle accident.

On Wednesday morning, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced that evidence demonstrated that LeCroy and Carter were operating vehicles “in a matter consistent with racing” shortly after leaving downtown Athens.

“The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” police said in the statement.

Shortly before the crash, LeCroy was traveling at around 104 miles per hour and a toxicology report indicated that his blood alcohol content level was .197.

Carter, a dominate run-stopping defensive tackle, has been widely linked to the Chicago Bears, who hold the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

ESPN reports that Carter is scheduled to address the media Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. It is unknown at that time if that is going to happen.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.