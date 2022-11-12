CHICAGO – The final weeks of the college football regular season are upon fans across the country with a healthy amount of surprise teams making runs toward major postseason games.

That includes Illinois, who despite a loss to Michigan State last week still have a good shot to win their first Big Ten West division title. Notre Dame also caught the attention of many by not only beating fourth-ranked Clemson in South Bend last week, but dominating in a 35-14 win.

Those are two teams that Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com discussed on this edition of “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now. He also spoke about Northwestern’s season along with the national college football landscape as well.

Tom also took some time to weigh in on the White Sox and their hire of Pedro Grifol as manager along with what the offseason might hold for the club.

You can watch Tom’s entire interview with Larry Hawley from “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now by clicking on the video above.