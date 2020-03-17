Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY, Fl. — After twenty years in New England, Tom Brady is headed south to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After announcing in a social media post Tuesday morning that he was leaving the Patriots, Brady will sign with Tampa Bay for roughly $30M per year. It’s unknown at this time how many years he will sign for.
The signing will become official once the tampering period ends tonight.
The six-time Super Bowl champion rose from a sixth round draft pick out of Michigan to become the greatest quarterback of all-time.
Tampa Bay is the host of next year’s Super Bowl. If Brady could lead the Bucs through the NFC, they would become the first time to play in a Super Bowl in their hometown.
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1240053899689480192