Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on holding his helmet before the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY, Fl. — After twenty years in New England, Tom Brady is headed south to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After announcing in a social media post Tuesday morning that he was leaving the Patriots, Brady will sign with Tampa Bay for roughly $30M per year. It’s unknown at this time how many years he will sign for.

The signing will become official once the tampering period ends tonight.

The six-time Super Bowl champion rose from a sixth round draft pick out of Michigan to become the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Tampa Bay is the host of next year’s Super Bowl. If Brady could lead the Bucs through the NFC, they would become the first time to play in a Super Bowl in their hometown.

