TAMPA – For a second-straight offseason, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time is announcing his retirement.

This time, however, it seems permanent.

After finishing his 23rd season in the National Football League, Tom Brady announced on social media on Wednesday morning that he’s retiring immediately. He did the same thing last offseason, but in the video posted to social media, the quarterback made it clear that this is the end.

“I’m retiring, for good,” said Brady in the video.

Brady, 45, leaves as one of the most accomplished athletes in NFL history and in all of professional sports. In 20 seasons with the Patriots and three with the Buccaneers, the quarterback won seven Super Bowls, winning the MVP for the game five times.

He was a three-time regular season MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and the 2009 Comeback Player of the Year. A 15-time Pro Bowler, Brady leaves with a number of league quarterback records, including most wins, passing yardage, completions, and touchdowns.

After going back on his retirement in the offseason of 2022, Brady played in 17 games for the Buccaneers as he threw for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions as he completed 66.8 percent of his passes.

Tampa finished the season with an 8-9 record, but it was good enough to win the NFC South as Brady led the team to the playoffs in all three of his seasons with that franchise, including the Super Bowl LV championship.

The Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys in the Super Wild Card Weekend, as Brady was 35-of-66 for 351 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in what would be his last NFL game.