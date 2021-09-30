Toews returns to Chicago lineup in shootout loss to Detroit

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews warms up before an NHL preseason hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago captain Jonathan Toews played for the first time in more than a year Wednesday night in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Toews assisted on Dominik Kubalik’s goal late in the first period in the exhibition game and opened the shootout with a goal.

The 33-year-old forward sat out last season because of chronic immune response syndrome. He last played on Aug. 18, 2020, in Chicago’s first-round playoff loss to Vegas

Bobby Ryan scored the tying goal for Detroit with 1:51 left in regulation and added the winner in the fourth round of the shootout.

Adam Erne and Taro Hirose also scored for Detroit in the shootout. Toews and Lukas Reichel were the only Blackhawks to score in the tiebreaker.

Michael Rasmussen and Mitchell Stephens also scored in regulation for Detroit. Thomas Greiss and Calvin Pickard each play half the game in goal, with Greiss allowing all three goals on 15 shots, and Pickard stopping 24 shots.

Brandon Hagel and Jujhar Khaira also scored for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves.