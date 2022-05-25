CHICAGO – One of the biggest discussions in Major League Baseball at the moment concerns the comment made by the Yankees’ third baseman to the White Sox shortstop on Saturday.

Josh Donaldson calling Tim Anderson “Jackie” in reference to baseball trailblazer Jackie Robinson led to the former being suspended and fined by Major League Baseball for the comment which they saw as being “disrespectful and in poor judgment.”

Naturally, Anderson was asked what he thought about the punishment handed down by the league on Tuesday before the White Sox game with the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“It’s out of my control, so I guess I’m cool on whatever,” said Anderson when asked about Donaldson’s one-game ban and fine.

But this situation with Donaldson that occurred Saturday wasn’t the first time that something exactly like this had happened, according to Anderson. The third baseman was a member of the Braves in 2019 when the teams met for an interleague series in Atlanta from August 30th through September 1st.

“In 2019 he did say that, and I told him that we don’t have to talk again,” said Anderson, who said Donaldson called him “Jackie” when the teams played. “I won’t speak to you, you won’t speak to me if that’s how you’re going to refer to me. So I know he knew exactly what he was doing, because I already told him.

“But yeah, he goes to Minnesota for two or three years, and don’t say nothing to me, because, you know, I already addressed it. You know, we get into it (Saturday), he slammed up so I pushed him off me, so what. he felt the need to say it again, but he’s trying to provoke me.”

Anderson would go back to the dugout after a few words after Donaldson’s comment Saturday and the benches would clear in the sixth when Yasmani Grandal confronted the third baseman at home plate. No punches were thrown and only warnings were given to each side, with Donaldson getting the only punishment from the MLB.

On Tuesday, Anderson praised his teammates and White Sox management for their support and said that he wasn’t upset about getting dragged into this situation.

“It will be like that sometimes, and that’s cool, and I’m happy to address it as well,” said Anderson.