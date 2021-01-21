Tim Anderson makes cover of RBI Baseball 21

CHICAGO – White Sox fans will see a familiar face on the cover of RBI Baseball 21.

The popular video game picked Tim Anderson to be the featured star of this year’s edition.

“Like a lot of kids, I grew up playing video games,” noted the Sox shortstop. “When I couldn’t get outside to play ball or we had bad weather, that was a time to have fun with my friends and live out some fantasies. And it was always cool to see who was on the cover every year – those were guys I aspired to be. So now to see myself on the cover of R.B.I. 21 is really part of a dream come true. And I hope that kids will see my picture on the cover and realize they can do this, too. They just have to believe in themselves, follow their dreams and work at it.”

Anderson finished tied for first in the American League in runs scored and second in batting average in 2020 after winning the AL batting title the year prior.

The 27-year-old former first round pick also won his first Silver Slugger award as the best offensive player.