Tim Anderson & Javier Baez grace cover of Sports Illustrated’s baseball preview

Javier Baez and Tim Anderson are both on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s regional 2020 baseball preview edition.

CHICAGO – It’s fitting that the players from the Windy City chosen for the cover of the magazine represent their respective franchises as well as anybody.

Certainly, Javier Baez’s contributions to the Cubs have been enormous before and after their World Series title, while Tim Anderson has been one of the faces of the White Sox rebuild since it’s beginning in 2017.

Now each of them get the chance to represent Chicago baseball on the season preview for Sports Illustrated.

The publication released the regional cover featuring the shortstops for both teams about two week ahead of the start of the regular season.

Arguably the face of the Cubs, Baez is now entering his seventh season with the Cubs after back-to-back All-Star Game starts. He had a slash line of .281/.316/.531 with 29 homers and 85 RBI despite missing most of the last month with a thumb injury.

Anderson enjoyed the finest season of his four-year major league career in 2019 as he won the American League batting title with a .335 average. His on-base percentage of .357 and his slugging percentage of .508 were also the highest of his career.