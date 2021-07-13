TikTok Sports Talk: The best of Duncan Keith

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks have seen members of their dynasty era in the 2010s slowly start leaving the team over the last few years.

From head coach Joel Quenneville to players like Marian Hossa, Corey Crawford, Andrew Shaw, and others many have either left the sport of hockey or decided to retire.

Another one of those players saw his decorated time in Chicago hockey come to an end this week.

Duncan Keith, at his request, was traded closer to his home in British Columbia on Monday, joining the Oilers starting this season. He leaves behind 16 memorable seasons, a number of individual awards, and a trio of championships.

Larry Hawley used his “TikTok Sports Talk” on WGN News Now to remember Keith’s achievements in a Blackhawks uniform this week, and you can watch that in the video above.