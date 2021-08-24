TikTok Sports Talk: Ortega’s homer finally helps the Cubs get a ‘W’ at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – It wasn’t so long ago that Cubs fans forgot what it’s like or suddenly blanked on the lyrics to “Go, Cub, Go.” But in terms of franchise history, it was as long as any at Wrigley Field.

On July 26th, Javier Baez had his last great moment as a Cub when he belted a ball of Amir Garrett deep to center field to give his team a walk-off victory. The “row your boat” celebration would not only be the shortstop’s last act in Chicago but the Cubs’ last victory in the city, since they’d lose their next 13 games.

A 9-1 defeat to the Royals Sunday helped this team set a new mark for futility, topping the 1994 Cubs’ 12-game home losing streak.

Nearly a month later, the team finally got to “Fly The W” and play their victory song at their home ballpark, doing so thanks to the efforts of Rafael Ortega.

The outfielder completed a memorable comeback for the Cubs Monday night against the Rockies as he hit a two-run walk-off homer to right field to give his team a 6-4 victory.

He joyously made his way around the bases then lept into the pile of teammates at home plate to finally get the Cubs out of their funk at Wrigley Field. Oddly enough, the victory keeps the Cubs a game over .500 at home in 2021 at 32-31.

Larry Hawley had more on this moment on WGN News Now in his weekly “TikTok Sports Talk” and you can watch that in the video above.