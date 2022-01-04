TikTok Sports Talk: Happy New Year, Chicago fans!

CHICAGO – A new year has dawned for sports fans in the Windy City, and like always, the prospects are different for each team.

Only one team is defending a league championship – Chicago Sky – while the White Sox and the Red Stars are the only other ones looking for consecutive playoff appearances.

The Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs, and Fire are hoping to get back to the postseason this year, with the NBA team in town looking pretty good to do so this upcoming year. You can put the Bears in that category, but major changes are coming once their season ends on Sunday.

