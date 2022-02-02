TikTok Sports Talk: Everything’s coming up Bulls in 2022

CHICAGO – It’s the start of February, and the talk of the town when it comes to sports is at the United Center. For the first time in a half-decade, it’s all about the Bulls.

Despite having a heavy COVID-19 outbreak and a number of injuries, the Bulls as of Wednesday afternoon sit at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 32-18 record.

On top of that, DeMar DeRozan is an NBA All-Star starter, Zach LaVine is likely to join him when the reserves are announced on Thursday, and Ayo Dosunmu is headed to the Rising Stars event in Cleveland as well.

Not bad for a team that was just hoping to be “cool again” when they had a front office switch in the spring of 2020.

Larry Hawley recapped all the good news with the Bulls on this edition of “TikTok Sports Talk” on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.

