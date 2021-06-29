Tik Tok Sports Drop: A few Cubs & White Sox need All-Star votes the next few days

CHICAGO – What the Cubs and White Sox rosters will look like at the end of July is anyone’s guess.

Will Rick Hahn make a major short-term move to bolster the Sox over the top as they compete for a World Series title? Will Jed Hoyer buy to try to win now or decide to trade some of the team’s talent on the final year of the their contracts to start a rebuild?

While those questions will get answered at the trade deadline, fans now can at least help the current members of the team earn a spot on thir league’s All-Star teams for the “Mid-Summer Classic” in Denver on July 13th.

Five members of the Cubs and five from the White Sox have moved onto the final round of voting for starting positions. Anthony Rizzo (1B), Javier Baez (SS), Kris Bryant (3B), Willson Contreras (C), and Joc Pederson (OF) are finalists for the Cubs while Jose Abreu (1B), Yoan Moncada (3B), and Yasmani Grandal (C) are in the running for the White Sox.

Voting continues until 1 PM on Thursday, which fans can do by clicking here.

