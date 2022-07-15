ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – While it wasn’t official, it’s expected that the putt to finish the final hole of his second round will be his last at the 2022 British Open. With the tournament rotating to different venues, it’s very possible this was his last time playing in a championship at St. Andrews.

Maybe that’s why the emotions were flowing for Tiger Woods and the gallery as the three-time winner of the event made his way through the 18th hole on Friday.

As the 15-time major champion walked up to the green, he was greeted by a standing ovation from the crowd who realized this is likely the last time they’ll see him this weekend – and perhaps ever at the course. Woods ended his round with a two-round score of nine-over, which almost certainly will keep him from making the cut.

The golfer acknowledged the cheers from the gallery as he continues to walk up the fairway, tipping his cap to both sides of the stands in appreciation of the gesture. Woods himself appeared to get emotional by the showing of support as he shed a few tears before finishing the round.

After shooting a six-over 78 on Thursday in the first round, the two-time British Open champ shot three-over with a birdie, two bogeys, and one double-bogey. Woods did get a part on what’s likely going to be his final hole of the tournament on 18.

At 46 years old and having recovered from a serious leg injury, it’s possible that Friday could be the last round that Woods plays at St. Andrews, a course where he won the British Open in 2000 and 2005. Typically the tournament goes at least five years between stops at the legendary Scotland course, so Woods would be at least 51 when the tournament would return.

Whether he returns or not, it’s safe to say that Woods will never forget his walk up 18 at St. Andrews in 2022.