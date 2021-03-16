Tiger Woods back home, recovering after serious car accident

Tiger Woods says he is out of the hospital and recovering at home following a serious car accident that caused him to undergone leg surgery.

In a message released on Twitter Tuesday, Tiger Woods says, “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Woods also thanked the “incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.”

“You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough,” he wrote.

Woods adds that he will be recovering at home and “working on getting stronger every day.”

Woods, 45, was driving to a television shoot in the Los Angels suburbs the morning of Feb. 23. when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road known for wrecks, authorities said.

A crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Tiger Woods was injured in a solo-vehicle crash in Palos Verdes on Feb. 23, 2021. (KTLA)

The impact from the crash left Woods with multiple leg injuries. Doctors said Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations. Wood’s injuries were stabilized with a rod in the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in the foot and ankle also required screws and pins.

Woods told deputies that he did not know how the crash occurred and didn’t remember driving. Authorities say charges brought against Woods concerning the crash are unlikely.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.