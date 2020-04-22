Through tragedy, Raequan Williams continues pursuing his NFL Dream

CHICAGO – From East Garfield Park to East Lansing and now the bright lights of professional football.

It’s been quite a journey for Raequan Williams in life and in football.

As part of a family of five, the defensive tackle grew into a star at DePaul Prep and then a standout at Michigan State. This weekend, he’ll hear his name called during the virtual NFL Draft.

But the journey had it’s pitfalls, including a moment when he nearly quit the sport following the death of his brother in a shooting in 2017. Yet Raequan continued on, with his mother’s encouraging, and now has the chance to reach the pinnacle of his sport.

Josh Frydman caught up with Raequan before the draft and he has the defensive tackle’s story in the video above.