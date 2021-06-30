Three Chicago Sky players earn spots in the WNBA All-Star Game

CHICAGO – Two of the players selected from their roster are no strangers to the WNBA’s mid-season classic, while another will have her first chance to step in the spotlight.

But like before, the Chicago Sky will be well represented at the league’s All-Star Game coming up in July.

On Wedneday, forwards Kahleah Copper and Candace Parker along with guard Courtney Vandersloot were named to the WNBA’s All-Star team for the game to be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on July 14th.

All three will take on the Team USA squad that will represent the country for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo starting in late July.

Parker will be making her sixth All-Star Game apperance in very successful WNBA career while Vandersloot will be in her third, also making the team in 2011 and 2019. For Copper, it will be the first apperance in the league’s mid-season showcase in her sixth season in the WNBA and fifth with the Sky.

After a strong season in the Bradenton bubble in 2020, Copper has continued that in 17 starts for the Sky in 2021. She’s averaging 13.9 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Vandersloot has remained a constant force for the team that dealt with injuries and players who were away from the team in the opening weeks of the season. She’s averaging 11.7 points and 8.5 assists per contest with six double-doubles as well.

In her first season with the Sky after spending her entire career with the Los Angeles Sparks, Parker missed eight games with an ankle injury after making her debut with the team against Washington in the season opener on May 15th.

Returning on June 9th, Parker has helped the team to a 7-1 record since, averaging 12.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest.