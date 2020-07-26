Though it’s a different situation, the Red Stars are back in another NWSL title game

SANDY, UTAH – JULY 22: Danielle Colaprico #24, Bianca St. Georges #29 and Sarah Gorden #11 of Chicago Red Stars celebrate after defeating the Sky Blue FC in the semifinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium on July 22, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

SANDY, Utah – In the world of sports, there are so few things that are the same in 2020 as they were in 2019.

One exception comes from Chicago’s NWSL team – but even that comes with some differences. Not that it’s bad, but rather a reflection of the impact of COVID-19 on all leagues.

Here's what you need to know before we kick off for the #NWSLChallengeCup FINAL at 11:30am CT tomorrow | #HOUvCHI



Match Preview: https://t.co/wfR9PD8zQ5 pic.twitter.com/H0MlajBHzk — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) July 25, 2020

This year, instead of playing for a full season’s championship, the Red Stars are in the NWSL Challenge Cup final against the Houston Dash on Sunday morning at 11:30 AM CST. The group got there thanks to a shootout win over OL Reign and then a 3-2 victory over Sky Blue FC on Wednesday night in the knockout round.

The sixth-seeded Red Stars are a part of a wide-open playoffs for the Challenge Cup, where the highest seed to advance into the semifinals was Houston at No. 4. That was preceded by four games in the preliminary round where the team went 1-2-1.

After Sunday, the Red Stars will have seven total games for their entire 2020 season. There are no plans for the league to play again this year, so the championship match will be the last one the club plays in the NWSL until sometime in the spring of 2021.

These matches are a part of an evaluation of the club for head coach Rory Dames; a chance for him to take a look at the players in the organization and where they fit in for the future.

“We came here for growth, on and off the field, we came here to answer some questions and check some boxes,” said Dames of the goals of the Challenge Cup. “I don’t even know if there’s a trophy or a cup, or whatever sits on the other side of it, that’s great.

“But I think that’s secondary to the experience we’re gonna gain as we’re gonna try to figure out what we’re going to look like next year and get ready for another real season last year.”

On Sunday, he’ll get a better chance to see the depth of his team since a few regulars, like Yuki Nagasato, Tierna Davidson, Casey Short, and Morgan Gautrat, are out with injuries for the final.

It puts a number of new players in the spotlight, and it’s an experience that Dames values as much as a trophy.

“I don’t know if we came here to win a Challenge Cup championship per se, but we’re in that position, and that’s where we find ourselves, and we’ll certainly do everything we can to try to do that,” said Dames. “But as I’m said, I’m less interested in kinda the question that was asked, but more interested in what can these players do with this kind of pressure in this kinda situation.

“Some of the players who won’t be participating in the game, I’ve seen them in these situations, they’ve been in bigger situations than this, so I think those questions get answered. But were gonna have six, seven players that are gonna get a good opportunity tomorrow, that I’m really excited for them and I’m more interested in their performance in the game, and how they handle the situation and how they handle the important moments in the game than I’m necessarily caught up with if they win or lose the game.

“That doesn’t mean we don’t want to win the game, because we’ll certainly try.”

As they take the field for the last time in 2020, in hopes of leaving the pitch a champion.