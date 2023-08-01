NEW YORK — No matter what goes down on the field in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024, there will be a major first for the biggest game in professional football.

That has to do with a unique broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII.

For the first time, there will be an alternate telecast of the NFL championship with Nickelodeon getting the opportunity to present a more kid-focused broadcast as the traditional presentation of the game airs on CBS. It will be angled more toward the younger fans of the sports with a blending of sports and pop culture into the broadcast.

It also features some of the unique characters from Nickelodeon shows along with the network’s famous slime, which had appeared in on-screen animations during previous broadcasts.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” said NFL media executive vice president Hans Schroeder said in a statement on the NFL’s website. “Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We’re excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl 58 and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”

This will mark the fifth time that the kid’s network will simulcast a game that is also playing on CBS. The Chicago Bears were part of the inaugural broadcast on January 10, 2021, when they faced the Saints in New Orleans in the NFC Wild Card Game.

While the Bears lost 21-9, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was voted online as the game’s Nickelodeon Valuable Player or NVP in what would be his last game for the team.