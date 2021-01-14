Theo Epstein named MLB consultant

NEW YORK – It didn’t take long for Theo Epstein to find a new job.

The former Cubs president of baseball operations is now working for Major League Baseball as a consultant regarding on-field matters. Epstein will work with analytics experts from the Commissioner’s Office and the Owners’ Competition Committee to “determine the likely effects of various contemplated rule changes.”

“Theo is one of the most accomplished and thoughtful people in our sport,” remarked MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. “I am grateful that he has accepted our invitation to complement our ongoing efforts and provide his insights on making the best game in the world even better for the next generation of fans.”

“It is an honor to assist the efforts by Major League Baseball and the Competition Committee to improve the on-field product, and I appreciate Commissioner Manfred asking me to be a part of these important conversations,” noted Epstein. “As the game evolves, we all have an interest in ensuring the changes we see on the field make the game as entertaining and action-packed as possible for the fans, while preserving all that makes baseball so special. I look forward to working with interested parties throughout the industry to help us collectively navigate toward the very best version of our game.”

Epstein has overseen three World Championship teams – two with the Boston Red Sox and one with the Cubs.