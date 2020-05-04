The World Axe Throwing League continues on during the pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Leagues of all kinds have been forced to change their ways since the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down most every gathering across America.

One of those doing so is the World Axe Throwing League, which has a number of participants in the Chicago area. With leagues at facilities here and around the country closed down, they've gone online to keep the competition going.

Their "quarantine" league continues to go strong as April turns to May, with competitions taking place online as throwers have set up their own targets at home.

Lauren Magiera has the story of the league's adjustment to keep the sport going, and you can watch that segment in the video above.