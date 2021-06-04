The Weekend Ahead: The Sox City Connect jerseys, Red Stars home game & fundraiser for ‘Mongo’

CHICAGO – The first warm weekend of the summer is here and there’s plenty of sports action going on during the first month of June.

The White Sox will debut their new “City Connect” jerseys on Saturday as they host the Detroit Tigers in the third of their four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. Meanwhile, the Cubs continue their series in San Francisco against the Giants through Sunday.

At SeatGeek Stadium, the Chicago Red Stars are home to face the North Carolina Courage in their second home game of the 2021 NWSL regular season. Stuck in a six-game losing streak, the Chicago Sky will try to snap it Sunday against the Sparks in Los Angeles.

There’s also a fundraiser being held in Romeoville for former Bears’ defensive lineman Steve McMichael. You can learn more bout that by clicking on the video above.