The Weekend Ahead: Chicago Fire FC welcomes back full capacity Saturday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 08: Fans watch the game between the Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union during the second half at Soldier Field on May 08, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For the most part, Chicago’s professional sports teams are going to be away from the Windy City during the July 4th holiday.

The Chicago Sky and Red Stars are playing road games on Friday night then have the weekend off.

The Cubs and White Sox are in Cincinnati and Detroit, respectively, from Friday through Sunday afternoon. If you want pro baseball in the area, the independent Chicago Dogs in Rosemont along with the Kane County Cougars in Geneva.

But one team is going to be at home this weekend, and that’s Chicago Fire FC, and it’s a big moment for the club as they continue a four-game stretch at home.

It's time. All together now, Chicago. pic.twitter.com/HXfhYbfOes — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) July 3, 2021

For the first time since they moved back to Soldier Field, the club will be able to host full capacity at Soldier Field on Saturday. This will allow them to open up their current 28,500 seats that are available in the 100 and 200 level.

They’ll host Atlanta United FC at 7 PM on WGN-TV, with famed play-by-play announcer Arlo White once again on the call.

Once again the club is in search of a second win, having not gotten in that column since a May 22nd victory over Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. At least Raphael Wicky’s team has a bit of momentum after the club’s offense was able to get three goals in a tie against the Philadelphia Union.

Before last Saturday’s match, they’d only had four the entire season.

Larry Hawley has more on that match along with the weekend ahead for Chicago sports in the video above from WGN News Now.