The Sky select three, Benet’s Doyle & Fremd’s Gorecki also selected in virtual WNBA Draft

BRISTOL, CT – APRIL 17: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert holds up Sabrina Ionescu jersey after being selected as the number one overall pick by the New York Liberty during the 2020 WNBA Virtual Draft on April 17, 2020 in Bristol, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – They won’t be the last to do so in 2020, but they got the chance to be the first to hold their draft virtually.

The WNBA did so on Friday as they continued with their selections with commissioner Cathy Engelbert reading all the picks from home. That included a trio for the Chicago Sky as they prepare to build their 2020 roster, whenever the season might begin.

With the eighth pick of the 2020 #WNBADraft , the Chicago Sky select Ruthy Hebard from @OregonWBB 💪#NoCeiling pic.twitter.com/bVHWQhYty5 — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) April 17, 2020

With their first round selection and eighth overall, the team took forward Ruthy Hebard of Oregon, adding an accomplished player to their roster. She was a first-team All-American for the Ducks and won the McClain Award for best power forward in the country.

A four-year starter, Hebard averaged 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds in 33 games during her senior season.

With the 30th pick in the 2020 #WNBADraft , the Chicago Sky select Japreece Dean!#NoCeiling pic.twitter.com/mOGM0GQ7ih — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) April 18, 2020

With the 32nd pick in the 2020 #WNBADraft , the Chicago Sky select Kiah Gillespie!#NoCeiling pic.twitter.com/1bX0PYdiNd — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) April 18, 2020

In the third round, the team added guard Japreece Dean of UCLA and forward Kiah Gillespie of Florida State.

But the WNBA Draft also had a local flair, with a pair of local player getting their named called.

LaGrange Park native and former Benet Academy star Kathleen Doyle was picked up by the Indiana Fever in the second round and with the 14th overall pick.

Starting most of her four years at Iowa, Doyle was named the Big Ten MVP for this past season, averaging 18.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Palatine native and former Fremd standout Haley Gorecki heard her named called in the third round as she was taken by the Seattle Storm with the 31st overall pick.

Extremely excited to be drafted in the WNBA. Thank you to the Seattle Storm organization and I can not wait to get to work 👿🙌🏼🙏🏼 @seattlestorm — Haley Górecki (@HaleyGorecki) April 18, 2020

In her senior season at Duke, Gorecki averaged 18.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 30 contests for the Blue Devils. The guard was a First Team All-ACC selection and made the conference All-Defensive team as well, finishing as one of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award for best shooting guard in the country.