The schedule is set for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge

CHICAGO – It’s the end of June, so most of the talk when it comes to college basketball is about the players who will be making the jump from that level to the NBA.

But the Big Ten did get men’s basketball fans excited for the upcoming campaign, which will feature a more normal schedule after the 2020-2021 season was heavily changed due to the pandemic.

On Monday, the conference put out the schedule for their annual challenge with the ACC, including the contests for Illinois and Northwestern.

#B1G News ⤵️



We've got the matchups for the Big Ten/ACC Men's Basketball Challenge!



🏀 2 games on Nov. 29

🏀 6 games on Nov. 30

🏀 6 games on Dec. 1

🏀 ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games



The Illini will host Notre Dame on Monday, November 29th at State Farm Arena in Champaign. It will be the third time the team’s have met in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge since its inception in 1999. Mike Brey’s Irish have won both contests, beating Illinois in Champaign in 84-79 in 2015 then in 2018 in South Bend 76-74.

Brad Underwood’s team own their challenge game last year at Duke 83-68, which improved their record in the games to 9-13

On November 30th, Northwestern will travel to Wake Forest for their Big Ten/ACC Challenge game in Winston-Salem. The Wildcats will face the Demon Deacons in the game for the first time since 2016, hoping to improve on their 10-12 challenge record.

Last year, Northwestern lost to Pittsburgh 71-70 in Evanston in their Big Ten/ACC Challenge.