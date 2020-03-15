The NFL’s new CBA is approved by the players on Sunday

NEW YORK – In a time of uncertainty in the sports world, at least the NFL will have labor peace for the next decade.
On Sunday, the National Football League Players Association approved the new collective bargaining agreement from the owners by a count of 1,019 to 959. This new deal runs through 2030 and prevents any potential work stoppage.
Before the last CBA, the NFL locked out players for 132 days before a new agreement was reached on July 25th of that year. Only one preseason contests in the entire league was lost
The biggest change in 2020 will be the addition of another Wild Card team in each conference. This means that Wild Card Weekend will feature two extra games, with only the top seed in each conference getting a first round bye.
Also in the new deal is the addition of a 17th game, but this won’t happen until at least the 2021 season. The league has a window from that year through 2023 to add that extra game.