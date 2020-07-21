The NFL reportedly offers the players the option of no preseason games

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 29: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – It’s something that the fans are never big fans of watching, but for teams they are essential to narrowing down the final members of their roster for a given season.

With the pandemic going on, however, it was the players who joined the fans in wanting no preseason games for 2020. While initially resistant, now it appears the National Football League is starting to agree with that thought.

NFL offered the NFLPA today to play zero preseason games this summer, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2020

Per numerous reports, the first from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL has offered the NFL Player’s Association the option of playing no preseason games for the 2020 season. Initially, the league was in favor of reducing the number of games from four to two, but appears to have decided in the player’s favor.

No official announcement has been made by the league on the preseason.

Initially the Bears were scheduled to face the Browns on Saturday, August 15th (Noon) at Soldier Field, the Broncos August 27th (8:05 PM) in Denver, then back at home against the 49ers on August 29th at Noon, then the finale in Tennessee on September 3rd at 7 PM.

Our statement on Covid-19 testing procedures: pic.twitter.com/6mYF3aK0jm — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 20, 2020

This comes on the heels of the announcement for the NFL’s COVID-19 testing procedures for the start of training camp. Players will be tested everyday during the first two weeks, and if the percentage of positives goes to five percent, then it will be every other day.

Should that rate stay above that, the testing will continue every day until it falls below that number.