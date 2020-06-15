The IHSA Boys Basketball State Finals are going back to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, IL – DECEMBER 29: An overview of the court during the National Anthem before the start of the college basketball game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Illinois Fighting Illini on December 29, 2019, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After a quarter-century in Peoria, the IHSA is deciding to take one of their biggest championships back to the campus of the University of Illinois.

The IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament is returning to State Farm Center in 2021! https://t.co/2Ibo0NbjaR — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) June 15, 2020

The IHSA and the school announced that the Boys State Basketball Tournament finals will return to Champaign in 2021 after it was staged in Peoria the last 25 years.

Per this agreement, the finals will be at the State Farm Center in March of 2021, 2022, and 2023.

“We see this as the passing of the torch from Peoria to Champaign-Urbana,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a statement released by the organization. “It is bittersweet because there is incredible passion for high school basketball within these two communities, and both have done so much to elevate the state final experience as hosts.

“The State Farm Center is one of the best arenas in the country, and we are excited to crown state champions there once again. The timing simply felt right to make a change as the tournament format shifts in 2021.”

Champaign was the previous host of the boys basketball state finals before it moved to Peoria in 1996. It comes back after a $170 million dollar renovation was completed to the venue formerly known as Assembly Hall in 2016.

In 2021, Champaign will host its 78th state finals, the most of any other city in Illinois. Before the move to Peoria, the University of Illinois hosted the tournament from 1963-1995.

The girls basketball tournament is expected to remain in Bloomington-Normal on the campus of Illinois State University.