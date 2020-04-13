The Huntley Red Raiders 10U softball teams does virtual training during the pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTLEY - From the amateur players to the pros, youth to adult, everyone is having to make adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people are deciding to get their work done virtually, as they take classes and lessons through the computer. It's allowed many to get productive work done despite a "Shelter in Place" order in the State of Illinois.

That includes the Huntley Red Raiders 10U softball team, who has been working with https://packageddeal.com/ to get their training in the past month.

Lauren Magiera caught up with the team and has more on their story in the video above.