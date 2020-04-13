WATCH LIVE
Chicago’s Best

The Huntley Red Raiders 10U softball teams does virtual training during the pandemic

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

HUNTLEY - From the amateur players to the pros, youth to adult, everyone is having to make adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people are deciding to get their work done virtually, as they take classes and lessons through the computer. It's allowed many to get productive work done despite a "Shelter in Place" order in the State of Illinois.

That includes the Huntley Red Raiders 10U softball team, who has been working with https://packageddeal.com/ to get their training in the past month.

Lauren Magiera caught up with the team and has more on their story in the video above.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News