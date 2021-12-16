DePaul-Northwestern men’s basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 results with the Blue Demons

CHICAGO – It was expected to be an area match-up of two teams that have enjoyed a successful start to the 2021-2022 season.

But like a few other contests in college basketball on tap this weekend, COVID-19 has forced it to be called off completely.

Saturday's game at Northwestern has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the program.



On Thursday, the DePaul-Northwestern men’s basketball contest that was scheduled for 2 PM on Saturday at Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston was canceled due to virus issues in the Blue Demon’s program.

It was not released how many DePaul players or coaches have been affected by COVID-19. It’s the first game this season for either team to be called off due to the virus.

In their first season under head coach Tony Stubblefield, the Blue Demons are off to a 9-1 start to the season, having defeated Big Ten opponent Rutgers at home along with Louisville on the road. DePaul last played Tuesday night against UIC, defeating the Flames 72-66 at Credit Union 1 Arena.

Chris Collins’ Wildcats have started the season 7-2 with wins over Georgia and Maryland in the early going, defeating NJIT 70-52 at home in their last game on Sunday.