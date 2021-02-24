The Chicago Wolves are enjoying a historic start to their 2021 season

The Chicago Wolves are off to their best start in franchise history thanks to seven-straight wins to open up the 2021 season. (Courtesy: Chicago Wolves)

HOFFMAN ESTATES – It’s certainly not business as usual for anyone in sports at the moment, and that’s the case for the American Hockey League.

Their season has been shortened and, in many places, games are played in front of no fans as the COVID-19 pandemic now approaches a year.

That includes the Chicago Wolves, who are not playing games at Allstate Arena for the first time since their founding in 1994. Without the ability to host spectators, they have moved to the more cozy confines Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Yet that hasn’t stopped the team from enjoying the greatest start in their history, dominating the first few weeks of the AHL season in ways the franchise has never seen.

A 4-1 over the Iowa Wild on Sunday in Hoffman Estates improved the Wolves to 7-0 on the season, which is the best start in team history. It beats their beginning to the 2007-2008 campaign, when they won their first six games en route to a Calder Cup championship.

The team has had an infusion of talent from two teams this season due to the unusual circumstances created by the pandemic. Already the Wolves are serving as the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes but also have prospects from the Predators system for 2021.

This one-year agreement comes after Nashville’s primary affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, decided not to take part in the AHL season.

With a combination of prospects, the Wolves have been dominant so far, leading the league in goals with 34 through seven games while allowing just 14. That’s the best scoring margin in the AHL and added to that with a ten-goal effort against Iowa on Saturday.

Hurricanes 2020 first round pick Seth Jarvis and Predator prospect Rem Pitlick currently share the goal lead in the AHL with six.

The team will continue play in the league through May 16th, with their next two games coming against Grand Rapids on Friday and Sunday on the road. The team is hoping to win their first championship in 13 years, and already they’re off to a great start.