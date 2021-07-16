The Chicago Sports Alliance renews for a 4th year to help address gun violence

Chicago’s five major sports teams announced the Chicago Sports Alliance on December 20th in an effort to combat the city’s violence.

CHICAGO – The effort began back in 2017 as a way for Chicago’s major professional sports teams to join forces and provide help to solve the city’s issues with gun violence.

On Friday, the Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs, and White Sox announced that they’ll keep the partnership going for another year.

We’re proud to announce READI Chicago and the University of Chicago Crime Lab as our 2021 #ChicagoSportsAlliance grant recipients, in conjunction with the @McCormick_Fdn. pic.twitter.com/FoheT46KEn — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 16, 2021

All five franchises announced that they’ll be continuing their partnership with READI Chicago and the Chicago Crime Lab to help support evidence-based solutions to combat crime in the city.

As they’ve done in the past, the organizations have teamed up with the Robert McCormick Foundation to donate $1.5 million in grants to the effort.

“Our partnership with the Chicago Sports Alliance really embodies the collaborative, citywide approach that we need to combat gun violence in our city,” said READI Chicago Senior Director Eddie Bocanegra in a statement released by the teams. “The support of the Sports Alliance helps us continue to deliver strong programming to some of our most marginalized Chicagoans, but more importantly, it emphasizes to the men we work with

The Alliance’s $5.5 million dollars so far have gone not just to the two organizations mentioned above but also C2C, Little Village Prevention and Intervention Initiative, and analyst training by the Crime Lab for the Chicago Police Department’s Strategic Decision Support Centers.

As they’ve done in the past, renewing the commitment is a decision made by the franchise annually, so the teams will re-evaluate the commitment in 2022.