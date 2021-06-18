The Chicago Sky’s win streak is now at four after a victory over the Sun

Chicago Sky’s Stefanie Dolson (31) and Candace Parker (3) pressure Connecticut Sun’s Natisha Hiedeman during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Chicago. The Sky won 81-75. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – With the return of health players and the growing continuity of the lineup, the Chicago Sky are starting to look like the contender many expected them to be before the 2021 season.

Thursday night was another example of the team beginning to round into form as the halfway point of the season approaches.

Another balanced effort on offense helped the Sky defeat the Sun – the third-best team in the NBA this year – 81-75 at Wintrust Arena on Thursday. The victory is the fourth-in-a-row for the team that started the season 2-7 when Candace Parker and Allie Quigley struggled to get into the lineup with injuries.

Thanks to this recent run – which included two wins over the Fever, one of over the Lynx, and then Thursday’s win over Connecticut – has the Sky at 6-7 on the season.

Kahleah Copper led the offensive effort with 18 points with Parker getting 15 points and eigth rebounds. Courtney Vanderslooot, who recently passed 2,000 assists for her career – had another double-double with ten assists and 12 points.

Diamond DeShields had 13 points while Quigley contributed 11 on the bench as the team’s 28-19 scoring burst in the third quarter proved to be the difference as the Sky’s winning ways continue.