The Chicago Sky start 2020 by reversing their ending from 2019 against the Aces

Allie Quigley pulls up for a shot in the Sky’s 88-86 win over Las Vegas in their 2020 season opener in Bradenton, Florida on July 26th.

BRADENTON, Fla. – It was ironic that the team that ended their season in 2019 would be their first opponent in 2020.

What makes it fitting for James Wade and the Chicago Sky is that they flipped the heartbreaking ending when they faced the Aces again on Sunday.

After losing on a shot in the final seconds in the second round of the WNBA Playoffs last September, the Sky this time got their own game-winner in the final moments of the game to beat Las Vegas 88-86 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Allie Quigley took a pass in the corner from Courtney Vandersloot and knocked down the go-ahead three-pointer with just over 14 seconds left. The Sky’s defense would hold the Aces in the final seconds, stealing an inbounds pass with over a second left to seal the victory.

“The pain from last year’s playoff loss is going to still be there. So, this doesn’t do anything for me. I mean, I’m happy we won,” said Wade of the victory after the team’s elimination by the Aces last September. “That says something that’s indescribable. Like how it feels, and how it’s just inside you. So, I mean it’s good to get this win. And it’s good to beat the team but I wouldn’t have cared who played tonight I just wanted to win.”

Wade’s team had to rally to get the job done, trailing by nine points with 4:30 to go in the contest. The Sky would shut out Las Vegas after that, outscoring them 11-0 to end the game.

This all came with 2019 All-Star guard Diamond DeShields being limited to just 15 minutes due to a sore knee. Newcomer Kahleah Copper led the way for the Sky with 18 points with Gabby Williams contributing 14 and Azura Stevens 12.

Quigley had 10 points and Vandersloot had 11 assists, with their biggest plays coming when the team needed it most.

Along with their peformance on the court, the Sky along with the Aces stayed consistent with other WNBA teams this weekend in speaking out on issues of social justice.

Players and coaches wore “Black Lives Matter” T-Shirts and paid tribute to Breonna Taylor in a few ways. A moment of silence was held for the former EMT, who was fatally shot by police in Louisville, while most Sky players wore her name on their jerseys.

“I just want to say it was awesome being out there with my team. We’re all fighting for justice this season for Breonna Taylor and still want those cops to be arrested,” said Stevens in an opening statement to the media after the game. “No justice, no peace. And so, I just wanted to start with that.”