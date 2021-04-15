The Chicago Sky select Shyla Heal, Natasha Mack in the 2021 WNBA Draft

CHICAGO – Ahead of one of the most anticipated seasons in the history of the franchise, the Chicago Sky added a young guard along with a proven defensive player on Thursday night.

With the eighth overall pick, the Sky went overseas and selected Australian guard Shyla Heal to add to their backcourt.

In the second round, the Sky went with the best defensive player in women’s college basketball this past season – Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack – with the 16th overall selection.

Both players will be joining a group that includes veteran all-stars Candace Park, Allie Quigley, and Courtney Vandersloot along with young stars like Diamond DeShields. Having made the WNBA Playoffs the last two years, there is hope the group can make a strong run at the franchise’s first league championship.

Heal started play in the Women’s National Basketball League at 14 years old in 2015 as a developmental player. She’d return the the league in 2018, playing for Perth, Bendingo, and this past season with the Townsville Fire, where she averaged 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

At the time of her drafting Heal is just 19 years old, but she was eligible to be drafted since she turns 20 during the 2021 calendar year.

Mack comes to Chicago after an outstanding senior season at Oklahoma State where she was a first-team All-Big 12 selection. She won that conference’s Defensive Player of the Year Award then got national recognition with the WBCA & Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honor.

She blocked 112 shots and had 56 steals for Oklahoma State while also pulling down 8.9 rebounds a contest along with 19.8 points a game.