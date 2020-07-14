The Chicago Sky have their schedule for a 22-game 2020 season

BRADENTON, Fla. – One of the exciting things about this month of July so far for Chicago sports fans has been the release of schedules for season either finishing or just starting.
On Monday, fans of the WNBA’s Sky got the opporunity to find out when their team will take the floor for their season.
The 22-game schedule will run from run from late July through mid-September, with the WNBA Playoffs beginning after that.
Sky fans know too well their opponent for the opener on Sunday, July 26th: The Las Vegas Aces. They were the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season on a dramatic half-court shot in the final seconds of a single-elimination second round game last September 15th.
That game tips off at 2 PM central time in Bradenton on ABC, with game times ranging from as early as 1 PM to as late as 9 PM. The WNBA season will officially kick off July 25th with a triple-header, with games being televised on ABC, ESPN and the CBS Sports Network.
James Wade’s team will face every opponent in the WNBA twice, with the schedule concluding on September 11th against Atlanta at 7 PM on CBS Sports Network.
Below is the entire 2020 Chicago Sky regular season schedule.