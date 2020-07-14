The Chicago Sky have their schedule for a 22-game 2020 season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Guard Kahleah Copper #2 of the Chicago Sky grabs the rebound away from forward Chiney Ogwumike #13 of the Los Angeles Sparks and guard Diamond DeShields #1 of the Chicago Sky during a game at Staples Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

BRADENTON, Fla. – One of the exciting things about this month of July so far for Chicago sports fans has been the release of schedules for season either finishing or just starting.

On Monday, fans of the WNBA’s Sky got the opporunity to find out when their team will take the floor for their season.

We have a feeling our 15th season will be a good one. 🌤#skytown x #NoCeiling pic.twitter.com/5kZE665MJ1 — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 13, 2020

The 22-game schedule will run from run from late July through mid-September, with the WNBA Playoffs beginning after that.

Sky fans know too well their opponent for the opener on Sunday, July 26th: The Las Vegas Aces. They were the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season on a dramatic half-court shot in the final seconds of a single-elimination second round game last September 15th.

That game tips off at 2 PM central time in Bradenton on ABC, with game times ranging from as early as 1 PM to as late as 9 PM. The WNBA season will officially kick off July 25th with a triple-header, with games being televised on ABC, ESPN and the CBS Sports Network.

James Wade’s team will face every opponent in the WNBA twice, with the schedule concluding on September 11th against Atlanta at 7 PM on CBS Sports Network.

Below is the entire 2020 Chicago Sky regular season schedule.