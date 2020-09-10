The Chicago Sky enduring a rough stretch to close the 2020 regular season

Chicago Sky players huddle on the court before a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BRADENTON, Fla. – With the team playing a 22-game season in less than two months, things were going to pass pretty quickly for the Chicago Sky in 2020.

What a ride it has been for the group that was hoping to compete for a WNBA championship this season. They had a quick start, then dealt with a host of injuries, watched players break team records, then go on a losing streak that’s dropped them to the middle of the pack in the league.

They also joined the rest of the WNBA participated in a strike/boycott of a game on August 27th following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.

It’s been a lot for James Wade to deal with in his second season with the franchise.

Chicago Sky's Courtney Vandersloot breaks the WNBA record for most assists (18) in a game.pic.twitter.com/V2Q8KX2AQE

(via @chicagosky) — Stadium (@Stadium) September 1, 2020

There have been a lot of great moments – like Courtney Vandersloot breaking the WNBA record for assists in a game with 18 in a victory over the Indiana Fever on August 31st.

In the next game against Minnesota, Allie Quigley became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer as she eclipsed 3,000 points.

But that contest, like most against the Sky the last few weeks, have seen a negative result at the end of the game. The team’s quick start has faded as the season has come to an end, as the team has fallen to 11-10 and to sixth in the WNBA standings.

Wednesday night was the team’s fourth-straight loss and sixth in their last seven games as they lost to Atlanta 97-89. The Sky has the lead midway through the fourth quarter but watched the Dream pull away for the victory.

“They just dictated. They ran the floor. We can’t have our post players total ten points or 11 points or whatever it was, together,” said Wade after the game. “Especially when they have their backup point guard have 15 points. It’s just not a good look for us, and we have one guard who is outrebounding all of our posts players.

“It’s not possible to win games like that.”

The good news for Wade and the team is that they are headed to the playoffs no matter what they do in their season finale Friday against Dallas.