The Chicago Red Stars will be well represented on the USWNT’s Olympic roster

BRIDGEVIEW, IL – JUNE 5: Alyssa Naeher #1 of the Chicago Red Stars holds the ball during a game between North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium on June 5, 2021 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One thing that fans of the National Women’s Soccer League franchise have gotten used to seeing over the past few years is their players representing the United States in international competition.

That’s going to happen again this summer when a collection of players on the Chicago Red Stars make their way to Tokyo for the Summer Olympic Games.

Tierna Davidson, Alyssa Naeher and Julie Ertz named to the Women's National Team Tokyo Roster and Casey Krueger named as Alternate



Three players – goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, forward Julie Ertz, and defender Tierna Davidson have been named to the national team roster for the games that begin in late July.

Krueger was named to the roster for the 2020 SheBelieves Cup where she was a substitute in the 61st minute in the U.S.' final match against Japan.



Defender Casey Krueger has also been named an alternate for the team as well, meaning the club will be well represented in Tokyo for the games that were delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ertz has the most national team experience having played in 110 matches, scoring 20 goals with four assists. The 2019 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year and two-time World Cup champion is sidelined with an MCL sprain suffered in the Red Stars’ regular season opening loss at Portland.

The primary keeper for the USWNT, Naeher has played in 71 games with 42 clean sheets in competition since 2014. She also played in two of the three games for the team during the 2021 Summer Series.

Davidson has 32 appearances with the USWNT and was the youngest player on the 2019 World Cup winning team. Krueger has 34 appearances with the national team with three assists.