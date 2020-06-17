The Red Stars get their schedule for the NWSL tournament in Utah

Bridgeview, IL – JULY 21: Chicago Red Stars forward Sam Kerr (20) celebrates scoring a goal with teammates in game action during a NWSL game between the Chicago Red Stars and the North Carolina Courage on July 21, 2019 at SeatGeek Stadium, in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – They will have the honor of being the first professional team sports back on the field after seasons were either paused or delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Stars, who never got the chance to get their campaign going in April, will be on the field at the start of the National Women’s Soccer League’s return to play tournament in Utah coming up at the end of June.

Now the know exactly when they’ll be taking the pitch.

📅 𝚂𝚊𝚟𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎 📅

We play the Orlando Pride on June 27th at 9pm CT on CBS All Access — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) June 16, 2020

The NWSL officially released the preliminary games for the tournament on Tuesday, giving the dates and times for all four contests at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

On the opening day of the tournament, they’ll take on the Orlando Pride at 9 PM central time which will be followed by an Independence Day game with Utah Royals FC at 9 PM.

A morning contest awaits the team on July 9th as they face the Houston Dash at 11:30 AM and they’ll be playing at the same time when they conclude the preliminary round against Sky Blue FC on July 13th.

After that is the tournament’s eight-team knockout round, with the quarterfinals being played at Zions Bank Stadium on July 17th and 18th. The four teams left will then play the semifinals at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on July 22nd.

The two finalists will meet for the title at the same place on Sunday, July 26th at 11:30 AM.

It will be the first time the Red Stars will take the field since their loss in the NWSL Championship Game in Cary, North Carolina back last October. So the announcement of an official time for a return to the field brings more excitement for a season that’s finally ready to begin.