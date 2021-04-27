The Chicago Red Stars announce their 2021 regular season schedule

BRIDGEVIEW, IL – APRIL 15: Madison Pogarch #15 of the Portland Thorns and Kealia Watt #2 of the Chicago Red Stars battle for the ball during a game between Portland Thorns FC and Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium on April 15, 2021 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by DANIEL BARTEL/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After losing the majority of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many fans of the Chicago Red Stars have been looking forward to having a full slate of games again.

They’ve already had three of their four National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup games played here in 2021. But ahead of their last contest of the tournament tonight, fans now get to see what’s ahead for the club over the summer and early fall.

Chicago Red Stars Reveal 2021 NWSL Schedule

Hosting NY/NJ Gotham FC on May 22 for Team's Home Opener



READ MORE: https://t.co/QWplACwEDp pic.twitter.com/zMPZvqKg5V — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) April 27, 2021

On Tuesday, the Red Stars revealed their full 2021 schedule which includes 24 games, 12 home and 12 away, starting with their opener on Sunday, May 16th against the Portland Thorns on the road.

The club will make their 2021 regular season debut at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday, May 22nd against NJ/NY Gotham FC at 7 PM. It’s the first of eight games that will be played on Saturday, five at night, with the other four being played on Sunday.

On June 26th, the Red Stars will face expansion Racing Louisville for the first time then will face them on the road on August 18th. The regular season will conclude on the road on Friday, October 29th on the road against the Orlando Pride.

The full schedule is below.

On Tuesday night, the Red Stars will complete their four-game NWSL Challenge Cup against OL Reign in Tacoma, Washington at 9 PM. So far the club is 0-1-2 in the four-game tournament, playing to draws with Houston and Kansas City around a loss to Portland.