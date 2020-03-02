The Chicago Golf Show has plenty to offer for fans in 2020

Golfers take part in the annual Chicago Golf Show at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

ROSEMONT - Sunday was a bit of an exception when it comes to the normally harsh Chicago winters.

Temperatures hovered around 60 degrees, meaning that some avid golfers could have made their way onto the course for a late winter round.

But on Friday and Saturday, the chilly weather made it hard for those who love golf to do anything outside. Luckily in Rosemont, there was plenty to do inside to satisfy the need to play before the spring.

The annual Chicago Golf Show made a stop at the Stephens Convention Center this weekend, and our Josh Frydman was there to check out what was going on at the event.

He also caught up with former Bears' and current 49ers kicker Robbie Gould to discuss his role in the event along with the continued NFL CBA negotiations.

