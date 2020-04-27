THE CHICAGO ENCORE: Jordan’s path to stardom and finish with the Bulls began in the spring of 1986

BOSTON – APRIL 20: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket against Larry Bird #33 of the Boston Celtics during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 1986 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeated the Bulls, 135-131 in double-overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2004 NBAE (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – There was more joy when it came to Bulls’ basketball in the 1990s than there was sadness, as many people who remember it knows.

But it’s hard to ignore the sense of “What if” had there not been so much strife between the players, head coach Phil Jackson, and the front office – especially general manager Jerry Krause.

For years, star players like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were able to put aside their differences and continue to play – doing so quite successfully. But eventually it would lead to a premature breakup of one of the most successful professional sports teams in history.

That part is sad. Keeping the peace could have meant a few more seasons for the core and maybe some more championships, and it’s that fact that made the first two episodes of “The Last Dance” on ESPN a bit meloncholy.

Yet there was an important moment that the first two episodes did point out and deserves a bit of expansion. It was when you could see the first seeds of discontent between players and management nearly 13 years before it became too much to handle.

In the 3rd game of his second season, October 29, 1985, Jordan suffered a broken bone in his foot that would keep him out for the majority of that campaign.

Mostly on the bench for that winter, Jordan neared a March return to a Bulls’ team that was on the cusp of making the playoffs, even if their record wasn’t very good. But a top-heavy Eastern Conference left them with a shot at the postseason despite being nearly 20 games under .500.

Yet Jordan worked towards a return at the University of North Carolina, even playing in 5-on-5 basketball games without the Bulls knowing. When close to health, the debate came as to whether Jordan should play again.

Mentioned in this interview with CBS in 1986 and in “The Last Dance,” Jordan very much wanted to return to action and was willing to risk re-injury to do so. The Bulls’ management – especially owner Jerry Reinsdorf and Krause – were hesitant, and preferred Jordan just sit out the season with the future in mind.

There was even though that keeping out Jordan would help the Bulls miss the playoffs and give the still building team a lottery pick. Naturally, a competitive Jordan didn’t appreciated that, and a minutes restriction that followed produced the first rift in his relationship between himself and the front office.

A minutes restriction following his return didn’t help that, as the second-year player wanted to be full-go the entire time. So it was then that the seeds of discontent were planted, yet at the same time, so was stardom.

Despite a 32-50 record, and the Bulls going 6-9 after Jordan’s return, the Bulls squeezed into the playoffs to meet the best team of the Larry Bird-era Celtics in the first round.

If the disagreement with management was the start of something big in terms of Jordan’s relationship with the team, this would be the start of superstardom.

After scoring 49 points in Game 1 at the Boston Garden, Jordan enjoyed one of the greatest playoff performances in NBA history in Game 2. Sunday, April 20th, 1986 would be the launching point of “Air Jordan,” as the guard dazzled the sold out Boston crowd and the nation with a playoff record 63 points.

He was 22-of-41 from the field, hit 19-of-21 free throw, and still led the team in assists with six. It still wasn’t enough for the Bulls to win as they fell in double overtime and were swept a few days later, but a star was born.

Krause would build around Jordan over the next few years and championships would follow even as the player-front office relationship deteriorated. Their finish came during “The Last Dance,” but they started in a very eventful spring of 1986.